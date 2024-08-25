Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 247,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,651 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. CAP Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 683,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,205,000 after acquiring an additional 41,987 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 102,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 57,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $55.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.25. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $55.37.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

