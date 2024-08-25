Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $13,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,101,000 after purchasing an additional 193,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,378,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,726,000 after purchasing an additional 469,425 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,002,000 after buying an additional 93,048 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE FRT opened at $116.19 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.59 and a 12-month high of $116.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.