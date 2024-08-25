Raymond James & Associates Has $13.12 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $13,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.