Raymond James & Associates Has $13.28 Million Holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,872 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF were worth $13,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 2,902.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $522,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,116,000.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USMC opened at $55.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $55.93.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1596 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

