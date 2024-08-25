Raymond James & Associates Has $13.39 Million Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Energizer were worth $13,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 27.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $30.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.05. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $36.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.86 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.84%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

