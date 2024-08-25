Raymond James & Associates Has $13.56 Million Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) by 3,710.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370,139 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April worth $13,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GAPR. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 38,275 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 2.8% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 80.7% during the first quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 26,629 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GAPR opened at $36.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

