Raymond James & Associates Has $14.93 Million Stock Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,344,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,616 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $14,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,206,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,743,000 after purchasing an additional 262,991 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 329,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 135,837 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $13.41.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.16 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 2.36%. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Herb sold 20,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $213,882.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Herb sold 20,887 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $213,882.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 24,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $282,221.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,463,840 shares in the company, valued at $74,334,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,915,603 shares of company stock valued at $761,298,064 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

