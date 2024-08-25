Raymond James & Associates Has $15.04 Million Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.20% of MSA Safety worth $15,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in MSA Safety by 198.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 50.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. William Blair upgraded shares of MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

MSA Safety Price Performance

NYSE MSA opened at $176.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.72. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $147.35 and a twelve month high of $200.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.45.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $462.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.30 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 14.97%. Research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $745,605.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,117. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

