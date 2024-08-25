Raymond James & Associates Has $15.54 Million Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 619,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,609 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.44% of CareTrust REIT worth $15,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 114,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.66 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a current ratio of 12.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95.

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $68.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.36 million. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 30.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 223.08%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTRE. Wedbush started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

