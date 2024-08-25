Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,433 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 4.03% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NUMV opened at $35.78 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $361.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

