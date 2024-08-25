Raymond James & Associates Invests $13.11 Million in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 373,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,683,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SYFI opened at $35.74 on Friday. AB Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

