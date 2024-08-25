Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Timken were worth $13,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,515,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,691,000 after purchasing an additional 347,794 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,247,000 after buying an additional 178,870 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,133,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,816,000 after acquiring an additional 551,097 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $56,995,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timken Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Timken stock opened at $84.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $94.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average of $84.58.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Timken had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $2,413,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,671,263.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TKR. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

