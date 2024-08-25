Raymond James & Associates Purchases 12,971 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $15,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XYLD. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 901.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $41.30.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

