Raymond James & Associates Purchases 23,025 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,025 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $16,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 77,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,655,000. Barton Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 294,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,095,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VGSH stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.