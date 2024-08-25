Raymond James & Associates Purchases 262,435 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,435 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.17% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $16,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,734,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,668,000 after acquiring an additional 753,098 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,933,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,002,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197,907 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 687.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,590,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,103,653 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,760,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,985,000 after purchasing an additional 181,552 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,938,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,083,000 after buying an additional 42,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,882.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

REXR stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.21). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.21%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

