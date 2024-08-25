Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in XPO were worth $15,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in XPO by 25,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

XPO Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of XPO opened at $125.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.49. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $130.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.