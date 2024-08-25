Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 161.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,347 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 2.20% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $15,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 969,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,222,000 after acquiring an additional 192,533 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 814,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,918,000 after purchasing an additional 220,546 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 543,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after buying an additional 120,438 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,970,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 791.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 363,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after buying an additional 322,782 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $27.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1548 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

