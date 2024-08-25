Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,610 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $13,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 32,804,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,788,000 after buying an additional 2,188,212 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,363,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,000 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $16,752,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 2,769,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $14,376,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares in the company, valued at $777,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,706,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $423,263.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

TEVA stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of -45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

