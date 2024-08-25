Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $16,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,796,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 388,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 43,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $541,000.

BBCA stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

