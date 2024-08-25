Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 337,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,066 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $13,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 147.4% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $96,000.

NYSEARCA IMTM opened at $40.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

