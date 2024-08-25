Raymond James & Associates Sells 20,487 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,487 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.27% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $13,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 37.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 521,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after acquiring an additional 141,046 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $1,721,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $4,207,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,757,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGY. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.70.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 2.6 %

MGY stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.81. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $27.63.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $336.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.72 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 21.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Stories

