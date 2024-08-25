Raymond James & Associates Sells 213,325 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213,325 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $15,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,720,000 after buying an additional 282,069 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,675,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $1,664,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 157.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 63,835 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 563.2% in the first quarter. Vima LLC now owns 40,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 34,438 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

GDV stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $75,144.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,782.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $95,528.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.