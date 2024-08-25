Raymond James & Associates Sells 35,322 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 307,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,322 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $13,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROBT. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 160,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 108,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 27,297 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 97,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $495.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $46.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0844 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

