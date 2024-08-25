Raymond James & Associates Sells 405,873 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,419,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 405,873 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $13,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 7,260.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

DNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

