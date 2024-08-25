Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 281,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,481 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CNA Financial were worth $12,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in CNA Financial by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,178,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,851,000 after purchasing an additional 199,209 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 631,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $14,296,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Transactions at CNA Financial

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,297,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,297,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Elizabeth Possell sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $213,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,832.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

CNA stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.95 and a one year high of $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.43%.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

