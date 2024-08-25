Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $10.44 Million Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 679,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,866 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $10,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OBDC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $100,726,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $56,354,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $51,197,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $47,997,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $45,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OBDC opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 74.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

