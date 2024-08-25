Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RJF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $238,830,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3,480.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 488,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,702,000 after buying an additional 474,622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Raymond James by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,335,000 after acquiring an additional 263,687 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 820.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 176,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Raymond James by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 809,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,273,000 after acquiring an additional 174,286 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on RJF

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF stock opened at $116.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.06 and a 200-day moving average of $120.09. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $91.67 and a 12-month high of $131.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.