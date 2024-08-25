Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Ready Capital stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $234.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.77 million. Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RC. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 94.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

