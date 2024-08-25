Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

Recon Technology stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

