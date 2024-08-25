Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

REED opened at $1.33 on Friday. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Reed’s will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

