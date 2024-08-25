Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.69

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.69 and last traded at $71.65, with a volume of 94306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.73.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REG

Regency Centers Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 5.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 130.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regency Centers news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at $905,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,503,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 25,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 582.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.