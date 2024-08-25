Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.99

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.99 and last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 4920538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.51.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,237 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 281.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 58,739 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 153,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1,676.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 93,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 88,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,075.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 40,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

