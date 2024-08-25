Renzo Barazzuol Sells 46,000 Shares of Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN) Stock

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN – Get Free Report) Director Renzo Barazzuol sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.68, for a total transaction of C$399,395.00.
Extendicare Stock Performance
Extendicare Inc has a 52 week low of C$6.18 and a 52 week high of C$10.90.
Extendicare Company Profile
