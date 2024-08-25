Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance
FRBK opened at $0.01 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.70.
About Republic First Bancorp
