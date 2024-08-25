Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.09

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 305200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Resverlogix Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. Its lead drug is apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

