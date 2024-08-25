Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $22.58 Million Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Crocs were worth $22,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in Crocs by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 521,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,141,000 after acquiring an additional 32,984 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 7.2% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd. raised its position in Crocs by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,932,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Williams Trading upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.27.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $144.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.92. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $1,136,921.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,750,355.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,194 shares of company stock worth $4,361,719. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

