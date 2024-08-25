REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.37

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.37 and last traded at $30.27, with a volume of 151815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on REV Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

REV Group Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $616.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.17 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 9.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 4.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REV Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in REV Group during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 525.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Featured Stories

