Richard Carucci Acquires 15,000 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) Director Richard Carucci bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $250,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,972.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Richard Carucci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of V.F. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is -14.40%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc increased its holdings in V.F. by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 14,729,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,849 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,850,000 after buying an additional 2,016,470 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,822,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,609,000 after buying an additional 2,589,852 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in V.F. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,281,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,501,000 after acquiring an additional 473,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in V.F. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,694,000 after acquiring an additional 113,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on V.F. from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

