Richard Homsany Buys 49,512 Shares of Toro Energy Limited (ASX:TOE) Stock

Toro Energy Limited (ASX:TOE – Get Free Report) insider Richard Homsany acquired 49,512 shares of Toro Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$13,615.80 ($9,199.86).

Richard Homsany also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toro Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, August 14th, Richard Homsany bought 70,000 shares of Toro Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,760.00 ($12,675.68).

On Wednesday, July 24th, Richard Homsany purchased 50,000 shares of Toro Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$16,250.00 ($10,979.73).

Toro Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Toro Energy Company Profile

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company explores for uranium, nickel, gold, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.