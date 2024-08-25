Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.70

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 1504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Ricoh Trading Up 7.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.72.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. Ricoh had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 1.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

