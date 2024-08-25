RLI (NYSE:RLI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $151.80

Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $151.80 and last traded at $151.80, with a volume of 7737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

RLI Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.07.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37. RLI had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $416.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. RLI’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maren Capital LLC bought a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,149,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RLI in the fourth quarter worth $52,592,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 237.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 207,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,864,000 after purchasing an additional 146,324 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 203,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,029,000 after buying an additional 80,451 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RLI by 585.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 35,569 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also

