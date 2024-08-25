RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Compass Point cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.69.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $369.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 178,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 792,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

