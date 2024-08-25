Rob Laidlaw Sells 50,000 Shares of VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Stock

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) Director Rob Laidlaw sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$450,000.00.

VerticalScope Stock Performance

TSE:FORA opened at C$9.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$167.77 million and a PE ratio of 128.71. VerticalScope Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.00 and a 52-week high of C$11.00.

Get VerticalScope alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th.

VerticalScope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.