Robert Berthold Espey Buys 100 Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Stock

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) Director Robert Berthold Espey acquired 100 shares of Boyd Group Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$228.69 per share, with a total value of C$22,869.00.
Boyd Group Services Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BYD stock opened at C$226.17 on Friday. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$211.22 and a 1-year high of C$324.75. The company has a market cap of C$4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$242.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$264.41.
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 3.6132651 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BYD. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$308.00 to C$306.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$270.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$285.69.
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
