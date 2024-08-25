Robert J. Keady Sells 534 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) insider Robert J. Keady sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $59,722.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $109.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $722.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.33. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $112.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $6.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.12 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 18.16%.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Featured Articles

