Robert Joseph Deshaies Sells 1,651 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $299,937.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,214.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

WEX Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of WEX opened at $185.57 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.95 and a 1 year high of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.09. WEX had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $673.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of WEX

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 717.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair raised WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEX

About WEX

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.