Robert Kuhn Sells 200 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Kuhn sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $30,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,844,599.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AptarGroup Stock Up 1.0 %

AptarGroup stock opened at $150.44 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.36 and a fifty-two week high of $151.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.51.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AptarGroup

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,855,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 111.0% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,075,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,394,000 after acquiring an additional 565,511 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 35.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 805,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,395,000 after acquiring an additional 212,886 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in AptarGroup by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 295,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,569,000 after acquiring an additional 142,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,179,000 after purchasing an additional 138,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.