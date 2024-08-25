Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO Sells $262,234.65 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $262,234.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,956.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 12th, David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,701,720.28.
- On Monday, June 10th, David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $5,853,309.92.
- On Thursday, May 30th, David Baszucki sold 5,724 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $190,609.20.
Roblox Stock Performance
Shares of RBLX opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.20.
Institutional Trading of Roblox
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 102.4% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Roblox from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.15.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
