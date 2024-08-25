ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Price Target Cut to C$0.45

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Ventum Financial from C$0.55 to C$0.45 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 114.29% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROK. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of ROK Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of ROK Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK
ROK Resources Price Performance
ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$20.93 million during the quarter. ROK Resources had a negative return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ROK Resources will post 0.0526316 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ROK Resources Company Profile
ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.
