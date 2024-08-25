Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Roku by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 43.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 835.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,005. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie reduced their target price on Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

View Our Latest Report on ROKU

Roku Price Performance

ROKU opened at $69.15 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.